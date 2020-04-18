Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu drafted No. 1 overall by New York Liberty

"with the first pick in the 2020 wnba draft, the new york liberty select sabrin ionescu from the university of oregon."

That is how the world saw sabrina ionescu make oregon women's basketball history again.

Ionescu was widely regarded to be the number one pick to the liberty for quite some time now.

Today it was made official.

The eugene star will be taking a bite off the big apple.

"yeah it is a blessing.

I am just blessed to be able to spend this time with my family and my coach bill duffy.

I am just really blessed to be in this position that i have worked so hard for my