Sabrina Ionescu WNBA draft

B-a held its first- ever virtual draft and the most decorated college basetball player in history, sabrina ionescu, was drafted first overall by the new york liberty.

The league also honored kobe bryant and his daughter gianna by creating the advocay award in their names to recognize those who make contributions to the visibilty, perception and advancement of girls' and womens basketball.

-- ionescu and bryant were very close.

-- today, she posted on her instagram story a picture of the two of them and said, "i know you're looking down on me smiling.

We did it.

I got drafted #1.

More work to do.

Love and miss you."

