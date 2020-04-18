Global  

Executive Order Requiring New Yorkers Wear Face Coverings Takes Effect

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:58s - Published
Gov.

Andrew Cuomo's executive order requiring New Yorkers to wear face coverings in public went into effect.

CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

