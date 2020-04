Health Headlines - 4-17-20

COULD A DRUG ORIGINALLY MADE TOTREAT EBOLA... BECOME THE FIRSTF-D-AAPPROVED TREATMENT FOR COVID-19?EARLY DATA SHOWS... IT COULD BEEFFECTIVE.SARAH DALLOF HAS THE DETAILS.IT'S TOO EARLY TO CALL IT A SURECURE...NATS STOCK BELLBUT STOCKS OF PHARMACEUTICALCOMPANY GILEAD SURGED..

ON A NEWREPORT ABOUT A TRIAL OFREMDESIVIR SHOWING PROMISING,BUT ALSO VERY PRELIMINARYRESULTS.ACCORDING TO MEDICAL NEWSWEBSITE "STAT"... WHICH OBTAINEDVIDEO OF A DISCUSSION ABOUT THETRIAL... THE UNIVERSITY OFCHICAGO MEDICINE TREATED 125PATIENTS- THE MAJORITY OF WHOMWERE SERIOUSLYILL- WITH DAILY INFUSIONS OFREMDESIVIR.TWO DIED... BUT MOST RECOVEREDSO WELL THEY WERE DISCHARGED.IN A STATEMENT... THE UNIVERSITYSAID IN PART THAT DRAWINGCONCLUSIONS FROMPARTIAL DATA, WOULD BE"PREMATURE AND SCIENTIFICALLYUNSOUND"LAST FRIDAY..

RESEARCH PUBLISHEDIN THE NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OFMEDICINE FOUND 68PERCENT OF PATIENTS IN A SMALLERSTUDY WERE ABLE TO REDUCE OXYGENSUPPORT- INCLUDING THEUSE OF VENTILATORS- AFTERRECEIVING REMDESIVIR.INFECTIONS DISEASE EXPERTS ARECAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ... BUTSAY MORE DATA IS NEEDED...INCLUDINGFROM TRIALS WHERE SOME PATIENTSRECEIVE THE DRUG..

AND OTHERSARE GIVEN A PLACEBO.S/ DR. ADARSH BHIMRAJ/ CLEVELANDCLINIC"IT LOOKS VERY ENCOURAGINGCOMPARED TO A LOT OF OTHERMEDICATIONS AND BASED ONWHATEVER'S PUBLISHED SO FAR BUTWE STILL NEED INFO FROM THERANDOMIZED CONTROLLED TRIAL ANDI'MOPTIMISTIC WE'LL HAVE THATINFORMATION PRETTY SOON."LEAVING RESEARCHERS AND HEALTHEXPERTS IN A ONGOING SEARCH..FOR A COVID-19 TREATMENTBREAKTHROUGH.THERE HAVE BEEN NUMEROUS STUDIESON THE DRUG.ONE OF THE BIGGEST -- ISCURRENTLY UNDERWAY AT EMORYUNIVERSITY HOSPITAL INATLANTA.IT'S A DOUBLE-BLIND STUDY...WHERE NEITHER THE DOCTOR NOR THEPATIENT KNOWIF THEY'RE BEING GIVEN THEDRUG... OR A PLACEBO.MORE PEOPLE STARTED STOCKING UPON PRESCRIPTION MEDICATIONS...WHENTHE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN THEU-S BEGAN.RESEARCHERS FOUND...PRESCRIPTIONS FOR DEPRESSION...ANXIETY... AND INSOMNIAWENT UP 21 PERCENT... BETWEENFEBRUARY AND MARCH.ANTI-ANXIETY DRUGS HAD THELARGEST JUMP WITH 34 PERCENT.ANTI-DEPRESSANTS ROSE 18PERCENT.AND ANTI-INSOMNIA WENT UP 15PERCENT.THE FIGURES PEAKED THE WEEK OFMARCH 15TH... WHEN THE U-SDECLARED A NATIONALEMERGENCY... AND THE W-H-O