Thousands Of Coloradans Thrilled By Air Force Thunderbirds Flyover Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:03s - Published now Thousands Of Coloradans Thrilled By Air Force Thunderbirds Flyover Following Saturday's Air Force Academy graduation, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds said "thank you" to all health care workers, first responders and essential personnel in Colorado. 0

