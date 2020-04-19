Global  

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:19s - Published
The Air Force Thunderbirds thank Colorado healthcare workers today after a flyover of the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony.

FLYOVER....THEY ALSO THANKEDHEALTHCARE WORKERS IN DENVER!THEY FLEW OVER AREAHOSPITALS...JUST LIKE THEY DIDIN LAS VEGAS LAST WEEKEND.THE FLIGHT PATH INCLUDED AFLYOVER IN PUEBLO BEFORETURNING WEST BACK TO LAS VEGAS.SHINING BRIGHT FOR LAS VEGAS!HEAR FROM THE FAMILY WHO CAME




