Gaga, McCartney, Elton John and more offer hope at all-star event fighting COVID-19 Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published 1 hour ago Gaga, McCartney, Elton John and more offer hope at all-star event fighting COVID-19 A virtual concert packed with A-listers -- from The Rolling Stones to Taylor Swift to Billie Eilish -- entertained fans around the world with a show celebrating health workers, as billions shelter at home due to coronavirusView on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jackie Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺🕷 RT @euronews: Gaga, McCartney, Elton John and more offer hope at all-star event fighting COVID-19 https://t.co/JxMrjZy4GH 2 minutes ago euronews Gaga, McCartney, Elton John and more offer hope at all-star event fighting COVID-19 https://t.co/JxMrjZy4GH 7 minutes ago . RT @news18dotcom: The virtual concert also included performances and appearances from Taylor Swift, Elton John, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez… 8 minutes ago nixon. RT @GlobeSvcs: BREAKING: GlobeSvcs is proud to announce that ONE World has raised over $100M dollars in the fight against the pandemic. I w… 9 minutes ago smalltownUSA RT @LATiffani1: NBC: Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Billie Eilish will perform to support the… 15 minutes ago Martín Acuña RT @dw_culture: Lady Gaga, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Paul McCartney & many more: The #OneWorld #concert featured some of the biggest name… 29 minutes ago