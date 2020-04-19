Covid-19 | ‘If they were knowingly responsible...’: Trump warns China of consequences

Global  

US President Donald Trump warned China of consequences if they were ‘knowingly responsible’ for outbreak of Covid-19.

During a White House briefing, Trump said, “Well if they (China) were knowingly responsible, certainly.

If it was a mistake, a mistake is a mistake.

But if they were knowingly responsible, yeah, then there should be consequences.” Watch the full video for more details.

