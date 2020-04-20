God Friended Me S02E21 Miracles - God Friended Me S02E22 The Mountain - Series Finale

God Friended Me 2x21 "Miracles" & 2x22 "The Mountain" Promo trailer HD (Series Finale) - Miles helps his new friend suggestion, C.J.

(Lonnie Chavis), a young boy who claims an angel wants him to reunite his father, Corey (Cornelius Smith, Jr.), the creator of the God Account’s original algorithm, with Corey’s estranged father, in the first part of the two-hour series finale of GOD FRIENDED ME, Sunday, April 26th on CBS.

God Friended Me 2x22 "The Mountain" (Series Finale) - Miles is forced to examine his lack of faith more than ever before when the God Account sends him his sister, Ali, as a friend suggestion on the eve of her cancer surgery, in the second part of the two-hour series finale of GOD FRIENDED ME, at a special time, Sunday, April 26th on CBS.

Subscribe for more God Friended Me season 2 promos in HD!

God Friended Me 2x21 "Miracles" & 2x22 "The Mountain" Promo/Preview (Series Finale) God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 21 & 22 Promo God Friended Me Season 2 Series Finale Promo God Friended Me S02E21 & S02E22 Promo (Series Finale) #GodFriendedMe » Watch God Friended Me Sundays at 8:00pm on CBS » Starring: Brandon Micheal Hall, Violett Beane, Joe Morton