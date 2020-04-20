R. Kelly's New York Aexual Abuse Trial Moved To September

R.

Kelly’s sexual abuse trial in New York was et to July 7 but has been postponed to Sept.

27.

According to Reuters, a judge said the initial date wasn’t possible with COVID-19.

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly conducted the hearing by telephone to announce the new date.

Kelly filed a motion to be released on bail after several coronavirus cases were confirmed in his Chicago jail.

Donnelly said the judge overseeing a separate federal case on the singer would have to sign off on any release.