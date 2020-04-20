Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > U.S. oil prices hit 21-year lows as demand disappears

U.S. oil prices hit 21-year lows as demand disappears

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published
U.S. oil prices hit 21-year lows as demand disappears

U.S. oil prices hit 21-year lows as demand disappears

U.S. oil prices have tumbled to levels not seen since 1999 as demand for crude disappears.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

U.S. oil prices hit 21-year lows as demand disappears

U.S. oil prices are at levels not seen since 1999.

Monday (April 20) saw the country’s benchmark crude drop by around a fifth to less than 15 dollars per barrel.

That’s down from over 60 dollars at the start of the year.

The collapse comes as demand evaporates, and the amount of oil in storage piles up.

Analysts say the U.S. may simply run out of places to put surplus crude, forcing producers to cut back.

International benchmark Brent crude has fared better.

Though also down, at over 27 dollars a barrel it’s now almost twice the U.S. reference price.

The global oil industry has been cutting output in the face of an estimated 30% drop in demand.

Production cuts of almost ten million barrels per day by OPEC nations and allies will kick in from May.

Saudi Arabia says worldwide cuts could ultimately total twice that amount.

But as lockdowns halt the global economy, even that may not be enough to rescue oil prices.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bruvos

Nigel RT @DailyFX: Crude oil prices are at an 18-year low despite efforts from #OPEC to lower output as the virus threatens global demand. Lows f… 2 hours ago

pami3y_evilcode

I/O FX PamyBot:~$#forex #fxDailyFX "Crude oil prices are at an 18-year low despite efforts from #OPEC to lower output as t… https://t.co/NiAOstGGzB 2 hours ago

Shikai32

Ayubi US oil prices drop to 21-year low as demand dries up - BBC News US oil prices drop to 21-year low as demand dries… https://t.co/akNYYf8sAE 3 hours ago

nickhedley

Nick Hedley RT @NickKunze2: Good morning from lockdown Joburg were Asian markets are treading water ahead of busy week of corporate earnings reports an… 3 hours ago

IngeEco

Jon INGE RT @CommSec: [REPORT] Average daily unleaded retail petrol prices have fallen by between 34-54 cents a litre in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbou… 4 hours ago

NickKunze2

Nick Kunze Good morning from lockdown Joburg were Asian markets are treading water ahead of busy week of corporate earnings re… https://t.co/45s2RvvgD3 5 hours ago

CommSec

CommSec [REPORT] Average daily unleaded retail petrol prices have fallen by between 34-54 cents a litre in Brisbane, Sydney… https://t.co/XqcrVHmEdf 5 hours ago

2hnNhVUlYoEVjpq

ابو عبيد عبدالله RT @ddubrovskyFX: (Weekly Outlook) Crude oil prices are at an 18-year low despite efforts from OPEC+ to lower output as the virus threatens… 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.