Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > India battles to keep virus out of Mumbai's slums

India battles to keep virus out of Mumbai's slums

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:36s - Published
India battles to keep virus out of Mumbai's slums

India battles to keep virus out of Mumbai's slums

The sprawling slums of Dharavi in the heart of India's financial capital Mumbai have become a battleground for COVID-19 as health workers try desperately to stem the spread of the coronavirus in its dense and unsanitary bylanes.

Libby Hogan reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

India battles to keep virus out of Mumbai's slums

Disinfection teams are blasting their machines in India's Mumbai slums. Health teams are working tirelessly, testing children for the coronavirus.

But the sense of desperation is palpable in the slums where sanitation is poor.

Migrant worker Bhola Mandal elaborates: (SOUNDBITE) (Hindi) MIGRANT WORKER FROM EASTERN JHARKHAND STATE, BHOLA MANDAL, SAYING: "There is a problem regarding the toilets, and we don't have anything to eat, there is absolutely nothing left to eat.

Coronavirus has already reached Dharavi, and we don't want to fall prey to it.

Arrangements should be made to protect us from the virus, and also food should be provided to us, or else we will die of hunger." Mumbai's Dharavi - believed to be Asia's largest slum - is home to one million people.

They live in tin houses that lean and pile onto one another in very close quarters.

So far over 100 cases have been reported there.

But virologists fear it's a ticking time bomb and that the numbers will soon jump.

Anxiety over a potentially major outbreak has risen since India's lockdown began on March 25 measures now extended to May 3.

The lockdown has already hit people in Dharavi, says resident Ramesh Shashikumar.

(SOUNDBITE) (Hindi) DHARAVI RESIDENT AND A TAILOR, RAMESH SHASHIKUMAR, SAYING: "Here many people don't have anything to eat.

There are cancer patients and many more issues.

People have no way out, to go anywhere, to do anything.

Where will people go if they have no money in their pockets?" And as for social distancing or quarantine?

Most say it's impossible in this neighborhood - when many homes are barely two metres long.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

KastSabine

Sabine Kast RT @hdkarelia: With drones and tests, India battles to keep virus out of Mumbai's slums #Covid@mybmc⁩ ⁦@WorldBankSAsia⁩ https://t.co/Lnfv… 2 days ago

PHLNewsInsider

PHL News Insider RT @ABSCBNNews: With drones and tests, India battles to keep virus out of Mumbai's slums #COVID19 https://t.co/Q9wBdbvw3b 2 days ago

malaymail

Malay Mail With drones and tests, India battles to keep virus out of Mumbai's slums | Malay Mail https://t.co/Hz9ZfyOR5I 2 days ago

Maximizealot

Steph RT @kpkp: "They ask us to keep one meter distance, but my home is two meters long" Reuters India: With drones and tests, India battles to… 3 days ago

akshatvishal

Akshatvishal @ajaydevgn @CMOMaharashtra @mybmc Using modern tech, remote sensing, and artificial intelligence technologies.… https://t.co/uIikbpqXFf 3 days ago

suyashshivani

suyash kapoor RT @kiranshaw: With drones and tests, India battles to keep virus out of Mumbai's slums - Reuters https://t.co/KFYL1CfCEX 3 days ago

sankalp_sp

Sankalp Phartiyal RT @AlexandraUlmer: .@shilpajay and I visited Mumbai's war room, from where the city is battling to keep coronavirus out of its dense slums… 3 days ago

SilviaMorimoto

Silvia Morimoto RT @iyeram: With drones and tests, India battles to keep virus out of Mumbai's slums https://t.co/YdKc7T0Hpg @mybmc @UNDPasiapac @UNDP_Indi… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.