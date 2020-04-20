Canada shooting rampage: Over 10 killed, police officer among dead

Global  

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:37s - Published
A 51-year-old man from Canada disguised himself as a police officer in uniform and went into a shooting rampage killing over 10.

The incident took place in Canada’s Nova Scotia on April 19.

Officials said the suspected shooter was also dead.

A police officer also lost her life during the shooting.

Watch the full video for more details.

