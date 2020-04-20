Global  

Nova Scotia Suffers Mass Shooting

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:36s - Published
A gunman in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia killed more than 10 people, including at least one police officer, on Sunday.

According to Reuters, authorities say 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman went on a 12-hour rampage.

The man shot people in several locations across the province and they were still trying to establish a final death toll.

Wortman is now dead, but law enforcement will not confirm that he'd been shot by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

