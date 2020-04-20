Shooting rampage in Nova Scotia leaves 16 dead

At least 16 people have been killed after a 51-year-old man went on a shooting rampage across the northern part of Nova Scotia, Canadian police said.

It is the deadliest such attack in Canadian history.

The man was identified as Gabriel Wortman and authorities said he disguised himself as a police officer in uniform at one point and mocked up a car to make it appear like a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) vehicle.