Local cafe feeds workers on front lines of COVID-19

DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES, ASMALL BUSINESS IS FINDING WAYSTO GIVE BACK.NOODLES ITALIAN CAÉ IN NAPLESIS COOKING UP FRESH MEALS FORFIRST RESPONDERS.NOELANI SPOKE WITH ONE OF THEOWNERS TO FIND OUT HOW IT ALLSTARTED.LKLIVE"GOOD MORNING EVERYONE--HOW DOES ONE SAY ’THANK YOU’ TOTHE BUSY MEN AND WOMEN RISKINGTHEIR LIVES TO COVID-19EVERYDAY?NOODLES ITALIAN CAÉ AND SUSHIBAR THAT’S HOW IT ALL STARTED."VOCO-OWNER SETH BERMAN SAYS..FIRST, YOU ASK THE COMMUNITY FORHELP THEN YOU SERVE UPHEARTWARMING MEALS AT NO COST.FOR SEVERAL WEEKS, THE CAÉ HASDELIVERED AND OFFERED CURBSIDE.HE SAYS IT’S BEEN MOST HELPFULAFTER A LONG SHIFT.WITH AN I-D OR BADGE, THEY CANEACH ORDER UP TO 20-DOLLARS OFFTHE MENU.LOCAL FIRST RESPONDERS ANDHEALTHCARE WORKERS CAN CALL ITIN AND RECHARGE WITH A FREE MEALFOR PICK UP.SOTSETH BERMAN/NOODLES ITALIAN CAÉAND SUSHI BAR:"HE GOT OUT OF HIS CAR AND WASLIKE THANKS SO MUCH FOR FEEDINGMY STAFF.

THAT WAS WONDERFUL ANDWE REALLY APPRECIATE IT.

THATWAS A BEAUTIFUL MOMENT.

IT’SNICE TO HAVE THAT CONNECTIONWITH PEOPLE.

YOU KNOW, WE’VEBEEN IN THIS BUSINESS FOR 30YEARS AND WE CARE ABOUT THECOMMUNITY.

IT’S NOT JUST ABOUTMAKING A DOLLAR."(19)VO CONTTHEY’VE RECEIVED SUPPORT FROM AHANDFUL OF BUSINESSES AMEMBERS OF THE COMMUNITY..

SOTHE CAFE SET UP A SPECIAL MEALFUND TO CONTINUE.SO FAR, IT’S HELPED SUPPLY MORETHAN 35-HUNDRED DOLLARS WORTH OFMEALS.LKLIVE"THOSE HAVE FED HOSPITAL ANDHOSPICE WORKERS, AS WELL ASLOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT.COMING UP, I’LL TELL YOU MORE ONHOW YOU CAN HELP..

OR GE