Noodles Italian Cafe feeds first responders amid COVID-19 crisis

A HEARTWARMING MEAL THAT TASTES AS GOOD AS IT FEELS. IT'S WHAT ONE NAPLES RESTAURANT IS OFFERING FOR FREE TO LOCAL FIRST RESPONDERS AND HEALTHCARE WORKERS. GOOD MORNING EVERYONE-- A FAMILY RESTAURANT IN NAPLES IS SERVING UP ACTS OF KINDNESS. IT'S FOR THOSE RISKING THEIR LIVES TO COVID-19 EVERYDAY, SO THEY'RE ASKING THEIR COMMUNITY FOR SUPPORT. WHAT STARTED AS A FEW FREE MEALS TO LOCAL RESPONDERS..

NOW FEEDS MANY EVERY WEEK AT NOODLES ITALIAN CAFÉ. CO-OWNER SETH BERMAN SAYS WHEN SEVERAL BUSINESSES OFFERED TO HELP, THEY STARTED A SPECIAL FUND TO CONTINUE IN THE COMMUNITY. SO FAR, IT'S HELPED SUPPLY MORE THAN 35-HUNDRED DOLLARS WORTH OF MEALS TO HOSPITALS AND HOSPICE, AS WELL AS LAW ENFORCEMENT--A TOKEN OF APPRECIATION THE CAFÉ ENJOYS, BUT IS NOW FINDING DIFFICULT AS SALES AND FUNDS START TO DIP. SETH BERMAN/CO-OWNER OF NOODLES ITALIAN CAFÉ IN NAPLES "We're a little low on funds right now, we were out, but noodles made up the difference in between that.

Right now, wehave about $700 left in thefund.

When that runs out noodleswill continue to feed.

It’s areally difficult time right now.Business is down from being inthe restaurant eating and theservice in the restaurant tojust curbside takeout.

BERMAN SAYS THEY'RE PUSHING FORWARD AS LONG AS THEY CAN. WITH AN I-D OR BADGE, RESPONDERS ORDER UP TO 20-DOLLARS OFF THE MENU. FIRST RESPONDERS AND HEALTHCARE WORKERS CAN CALL IT IN AND PICK UP A FREE MEAL AFTER THEIR SHIFT. THE CAFÉ SAYS NO DONATION IS TOO SMALL TO HELP

AT FOX-FOUR-N