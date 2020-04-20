Global  

NATIONAL: Strong storm hits the south

Parts of the south are on storm watch as flash floods and possible tornadoes create life threatening situations in Alabama and Mississippi.

AND POSSIBLE TORNADOES...CREATE LIFE-THREATENINGSITUATIONS IN ALABAMA ANDMISSISSIPPI.JUST LOOK AT THIS VIDEO OF HAILFALLING IN ALABAMA...IN THE BACKGROUND YOU CAN SEETHE STRONG WINDS.ONE RESIDENT IN THE AREA SAYSHAIL CAUSED HOLES IN HER ROOF.AND HERE IS NEW VIDEO FROMMISSISSIPPI...AREAS DEALING WITH HEAVY RAINS,FLASH FLOODING, AND POWEROUTAGES.ADLIB TOSS TO JBMONDAY, SOME CLOUDS WILL PASSTHROUGH SOUTHERN NEVADA ANDTHERE WILL BE A SLIGHT CHANCEFOR ISOLATED SHOWERS IN THE




