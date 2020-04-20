Black bear spotted climbing tree in California park

SHOWS: YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (APRIL 13, 2020) (NPS VIDEO - NO RESALE/ MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY NPS Video) 1.

VARIOUS OF MALE BLACK BEAR CLIMBING UP TREE, SITTING ON TREE BRANCHES AND MAKING ITS WAY DOWN TREE 2.

MALE BLACK BEAR LEAVING STORY: A large black bear was spotted climbing up a tree in the Yosemite National Park, California on April 13.

A video taken in the Yosemite Valley by a National Park Service employee shows a male black bear climbing up a tree, sitting on its branches and carefully making its way down.

In response to the public health emergency triggered by the coronavirus the Yosemite National Park was closed to park visitors on March 20, according to the National Park Service website.

Although the population of bears has not decreased or increased due to the closure of the park, rangers have seen more frequent sightings likely due to less human activity in the Yosemite Valley, the National Park Service said.

