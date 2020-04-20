Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kids Create Theme Park Experience in Home as Coronavirus Pandemic Cancels Their Plans to Visit

Kids Create Theme Park Experience in Home as Coronavirus Pandemic Cancels Their Plans to Visit

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Kids Create Theme Park Experience in Home as Coronavirus Pandemic Cancels Their Plans to Visit

Kids Create Theme Park Experience in Home as Coronavirus Pandemic Cancels Their Plans to Visit

These kids got creative when their plans to visit a theme park got canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.

Using their toys as props, they created the theme park experience inside their house.

They used their toy train to show they were taking a monorail tour inside the park to different sections.

The little boy even tried to recreate the train experience by repeating cautionary phrases such as "please stay behind the yellow line."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mosalsl_turque

مسلسلات تركية Kids Create Theme Park Experience in Home as Coronavirus Pandemic Cancels Their https://t.co/baQwD8gL92 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Teacher Appreciation Contest Recognizes Educators Amid Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Teacher Appreciation Contest Recognizes Educators Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Weeks into home-schooling their kids, many parents are realizing how much they appreciate teachers, and now they can show it through an online contest for "Teacher Appreciation Week." CBS2's Natalie..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:57Published
5 Ways to Cope With Loneliness [Video]

5 Ways to Cope With Loneliness

5 Ways to Cope With Loneliness With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping through the country, many Americans are under strict instruction to stay at home and practice social distancing from others. Here..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:38Published