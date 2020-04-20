Kids Create Theme Park Experience in Home as Coronavirus Pandemic Cancels Their Plans to Visit
|
Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Kids Create Theme Park Experience in Home as Coronavirus Pandemic Cancels Their Plans to Visit
These kids got creative when their plans to visit a theme park got canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.
Using their toys as props, they created the theme park experience inside their house.
They used their toy train to show they were taking a monorail tour inside the park to different sections.
The little boy even tried to recreate the train experience by repeating cautionary phrases such as "please stay behind the yellow line."