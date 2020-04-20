Global  

Palghar lynching 3rd mob violence case in Maharashtra in a week: Ground report

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Palghar lynching 3rd mob violence case in Maharashtra in a week: Ground report

Palghar lynching 3rd mob violence case in Maharashtra in a week: Ground report

The lynching of 3 men in Maharashtra's Palghar on April 16 has shook the nation.

Hindustan Times' Ram Parmar speaks to Aditi Prasad from Palghar, describing how the incident took place, and the mood in the area now.

The authorities have clarified that a rumour led to the crime, and there is no communal angle to the incident.

However, what stands out is police inaction in the case.

Cops failed to disperse the crowd in Palghar, effectively turning mute spectators.

However, this is not the only case of mob violence in Maharashtra in recent days.

Watch the full video to know more.

