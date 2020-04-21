Global  

Duration: 00:26s
Shake Shack returning $10M loan that it had received as part of the federal small business loan program.

FEDERAL LOAN PROGRAM MEANT TOHELP SMALL BUSINESSES.BUT NOW "SHAKE SHACK" ISRETURNING THE 10 MILLION DOLLARLOAN IT GOT...AFTER LEARNING SO MANY SMALLBUSINESS OWNERS WERE LEFT OUT.THE C-E-O SAYS THEY WERE ABLETO SECURE DIFFERENT FUNDING.THE INITIAL 3-HUNDRED-49BILLION DOLLAR PROGRAM QUICKLYRAN OUT OF MONEY.LET'S COOK!

