Shake Shack Returns $10M Loan To Help Other Small Businesses Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:38s - Published now Shake Shack Returns $10M Loan To Help Other Small Businesses Nationwide burger chain Shake Shack announced Monday that it is returning a $10 million loan it received from the federal government through the latest stimulus package designed to help businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this