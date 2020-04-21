Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Stay-at-Home Order St. Joseph (4-20-20)

Stay-at-Home Order St. Joseph (4-20-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published
Stay-at-Home Order St. Joseph (4-20-20)
Stay-at-Home Order St. Joseph (4-20-20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Stay-at-Home Order St. Joseph (4-20-20)

Of st.

Joseph leaders plan on extending it's current stay at home order for residents -- but just slightly.

Good evening, i'm alan van zandt.

The current order is set to expire on friday, but meeting late this afternoon, there seemed to be an agreement among council members to extend that order until the end of may 3rd.

That would match the statewide extension made by governor mike parson last week.

Kq2's kilee thomas spoke with city leaders on their thinking.

The coronavirus seems to be pinning medical




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.