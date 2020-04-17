St. Joseph Stay Home Order Possible Extension (4-16-20)

Looks like st.

Joseph will be following the steps of governor parson in extending stay at home orders... however, our extension here in st.

Joseph might go even longer.

Kq2's kilee thomas talked with mayor bill mcmurray about his plans and filed this report.

As talk of restarting the u.s. economy grows, it's raising questions on whether or not st.

Joseph's stay at home order should be extended mayor bill mcmurray says it's most likely st.

Joseph residents will be staying inside a few weeks more st.

Joseph's order is set to expire on april 24th and states are extending their stay-at-home orders on their own.down south, mayor quinton lucas declaring this morning, kansas city's stay at home order will extend to may 15th.

Kansas gov.

Laura kelly extending her state's stay at home order to may 3rdwhile mayor mcmurray says these decisions carry weight, he says his opinion sides with medical professionals.

"we probably will extend to may the 15th, i mean, that's my feeling today.

We want to come up with the best possible conclusion that we can and based on the metrics and based on the medical opinions i've been given, i personally think we outta extend the order to may the 15, as kansas city's done."

The extension of the order will keep non-essential businesses closed the mayor wants life to go back to normal and move the local economy forward,he says the decision rests on the numbers.

The mayor will discuss with city council members on monday at 4:30 to announce their final decision on whether or not to extend the order and keep st.

Joe home a little longerreporting from city hall, kilee thomas, kq2 news today community