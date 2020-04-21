Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Deletes Tweet About Oil Market Collapsing

Global  

Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote a tweet about the oil market collapsing, saying “You absolutely love to see it.” She wrote: “It's the right time for a worker-led, mass investment in green infrastructure to save our planet.” According to Business Insider the New York representative deleted the tweet.

She then wrote another tweet saying the moment marked “a turning point in the climate movement.

