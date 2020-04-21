Prince William and Duchess Catherine lead birthday tributes to Queen Elizabeth Prince William and Duchess Catherine took to Instagram and Twitter to post a picture of them with his grandmother, the Queen, on her 94th birthday (21.04.20) And they added the message: Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla shared a selection of pictures on Twitter And they wrote: The Queen's birthday celebrations will be muted this year, amid the pandemic.

The usual gun salutes and ringing of bells at Westminster Abbey will not go ahead, as Britain remains in lockdown.

Instead, Queen Elizabeth will celebrate the day quietly at Windsor Castle with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.