Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Updates On Highest 24-Hour Death Toll From COVID-19

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Updates On Highest 24-Hour Death Toll From COVID-19

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 21:57s - Published
Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Updates On Highest 24-Hour Death Toll From COVID-19

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Updates On Highest 24-Hour Death Toll From COVID-19

Gov.

Phil Murphy shared metrics on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in New Jersey on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

angela_oehley

Angela Oehley RT @CBSNews: WATCH NOW: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy gives daily coronavirus update https://t.co/23cZ7CEYpv https://t.co/ZrrQU8BZOk 1 day ago

CBSNews

CBS News WATCH NOW: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy gives daily coronavirus update https://t.co/23cZ7CEYpv https://t.co/ZrrQU8BZOk 1 day ago

PIX11News

PIX11 News Live: Gov. Phil Murphy gives NJ #COVID19 update Watch now: https://t.co/Mo64nbgBkq 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.