Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Updates On Highest 24-Hour Death Toll From COVID-19 Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 21:57s - Published now Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Updates On Highest 24-Hour Death Toll From COVID-19 Gov. Phil Murphy shared metrics on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in New Jersey on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Angela Oehley RT @CBSNews: WATCH NOW: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy gives daily coronavirus update https://t.co/23cZ7CEYpv https://t.co/ZrrQU8BZOk 1 day ago CBS News WATCH NOW: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy gives daily coronavirus update https://t.co/23cZ7CEYpv https://t.co/ZrrQU8BZOk 1 day ago PIX11 News Live: Gov. Phil Murphy gives NJ #COVID19 update Watch now: https://t.co/Mo64nbgBkq 1 day ago