Max Minute: Who Will Get New At-Home Coronavirus Tests?

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Health experts say testing is key to get a handle on the scope of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, one company has been given approval for an at-home test; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

