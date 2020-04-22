Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Patriots Trade Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers

Patriots Trade Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Patriots Trade Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers

Patriots Trade Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers

Patriots Trade Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers Gronkowski will be reunited with his former quarterback, Tom Brady, after the New England Patriots agreed to trade the tight end to Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Gronkowski and a 7th round draft pick were traded to Tampa Bay for a 4th round pick in the deal.

Gronkowski announced his retirement on March 24, 2019, after spending the first nine years of his career in New England.

Gronkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said that the tight end has been "really invigorated" since his retirement.

Drew Rosenhaus, via ESPN Gronkowski has one year and $9 million remaining on his current contract.

Rob Gronkowski, via Fox Sports

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

duranstheman_

j RT @AdamSchefter: Trade, pending physical: Patriots are trading TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-r… 10 seconds ago

ChrisRijanto

Christian Rijanto RT @ringer: With Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin, the Bucs are ready to compete in the NFC—and their 2020 season mi… 27 seconds ago

Tco1eman_88

🐉 RT @NFL: BREAKING: Patriots agree to trade Rob Gronkowski to the Buccaneers. (via @RapSheet) https://t.co/W28QUzUNKO 44 seconds ago

LukeStampini

Luke Stampini RT @247Sports: Buccaneers announce Rob Gronkowski trade, officially reuniting former Patriots tight end with quarterback Tom Brady: https:… 47 seconds ago

allieyancyyy

Allie yancy RT @Buccaneers: We've agreed to trade for TE Rob Gronkowski. 📰: https://t.co/zaGisKOSFu https://t.co/lujKVbOJFu 1 minute ago

JustinMMesser

Justin Messer RT @AdamSchefter: Patriots and Buccaneers have been discussing a trade for retired TE Rob Gronkowski, per league sources. Gronkowski has on… 2 minutes ago

dcbrian5

tae RT @SportsCenter: The Patriots and Buccaneers have been discussing a trade for retired TE Rob Gronkowski, per @AdamSchefter. Gronkowski h… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.