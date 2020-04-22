Patriots Trade Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers Gronkowski will be reunited with his former quarterback, Tom Brady, after the New England Patriots agreed to trade the tight end to Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Gronkowski and a 7th round draft pick were traded to Tampa Bay for a 4th round pick in the deal.

Gronkowski announced his retirement on March 24, 2019, after spending the first nine years of his career in New England.

Gronkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said that the tight end has been "really invigorated" since his retirement.

Drew Rosenhaus, via ESPN Gronkowski has one year and $9 million remaining on his current contract.

Rob Gronkowski, via Fox Sports