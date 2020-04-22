Gas prices continue to drop amid pandemic

And 93 cents a gallon.

Now the cash price here is eight cents cheaper.

You guys know i'm from california... so i have never seen gas prices this low before.

It's not just me... all consumers we talked to today are loving these low prices.

According to triple-a gas prices across oregon are at a record low since 2005.

The average gallon of gas is two- dollars and 47- cents.

Prices are dropping because there is a drop in demand due to the pandemic.

There is also too much supply with tanks in the country almost at capacity.

On monday...one barrel of oil crashed below zero as uncertainity looms about may futures.

I commute to eugene everyday for work so it makes it nice to save a little money but i sure it helping a lot of people who have been without work and everything.

Every little bit helps.

Now even though the price of oil is in negative territory... the price of a gallon of gas will eventually hit a floor because there are still state and federal taxes on every gallon of gas.

The national average is at one dollar and 81 cents a gallon.

The department of energy says the last time gas lrices were this cheap was in 2004 matt and renee-- for context, i have used this gas station in the past.

I come here every two weeks to fill up on gas... i filled up last week for 27-dollars.

Reporting live in junction city connor mccarthy kezi nine news.

Eugene's 29th