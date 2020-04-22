Seven COVID-19 cases linked to Wisconsin election

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Wisconsin health officials confirmed on Tuesday that at least seven people had contracted the coronavirus during the state's primary election earlier this month.

Gloria Tso reports.

0
Wisconsin health officials said Tuesday (April 21) at least seven people contracted the coronavirus during the state's primary election earlier this month.

The seven cases, including six voters and one poll worker in Milwaukee, confirm fears that holding in-person voting during the pandemic put people at risk.

Officials added the number of election-related infections could still grow as the 14-day incubation period ends on Wednesday (April 22).

Protesters in Wisconsin joined several other states in taking to the streets over the weekend urging governors to rethink their stay-at-home orders.

Republican lawmakers filed a lawsuit against Democratic Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday challenging his decision to extend the state's stay-at-home order to the end of May.

Evers had tried to delay Wisconsin's primary or move all voting to mail-in ballots.

But Wisconsin courts sided with the Republican-controlled state legislature to go ahead with voting in person.

Democrats in the U.S. Congress have called for legislation to ramp up the use of mail-in voting and early voting in the general election in November.

States such as Ohio and Kansas will be moving to mail-in ballots for their upcoming primaries.

President Trump and many of his fellow Republicans oppose such measures.

Trump has called mail-in voting quote "very dangerous" and can lead to fraud.

That's despite acknowledging that he cast a ballot by mail in Florida's Republican primary last month.




