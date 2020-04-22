Global  

New Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in profile

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
A look at the career of new Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, who will take part in his first PMQs as Leader of the Opposition on Wednesday.

