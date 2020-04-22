Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lyrid meteor shower AND Starlink satellites light up UK night skies

Lyrid meteor shower AND Starlink satellites light up UK night skies

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Lyrid meteor shower AND Starlink satellites light up UK night skies

Lyrid meteor shower AND Starlink satellites light up UK night skies

The annual Lyrid meteor shower reach its peak on Tuesday (April 21) with 10 to 15 meteors per hour.

Lyrids dazzled the night sky in Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire.

Elon Musk's Starlink satellites are also visible towards the end of the footage.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.