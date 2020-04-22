Kentucky Has Highest Spike in Coronavirus Cases Following Lockdown Protest

Global  

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced 273 new cases of COVID-19 have emerged, the highest number of new cases yet.

