Finding jobs during the Pandemic

Since the pandemic started, more than 500 thousand people have filed for unemployment in minnesota.

And in iowa, the number is over 100 thousand.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins joins us this morning to tell us about a no?profit in rochester that's helping people through the process.

Work force development inc is seeing an influx of people looking for new employment right now.

Businesses deemed no?

Essential during this time are closed down and that's creating near depressio?era levels of unemployment.

But the executive director tells me her ultimate goal is giving people hope during these times of uncertainty.

Jinny rietmann says it's challenging not meeting face to face with customers?

Like you see here in this video?

But they remain open.

She says this isn't your typical recession.

People are still hopeful they'll be able to return to their jobs once places are able to re open.

A large number of people are seeking temporar* jobs right now.

Rietmann tells me the unemployment packages people are receiving have been very helpful.

But if you're worried you won't have a job to return to, rietmann says don't give up hope just "your employment might look different than it did last month, but there are definitely opportunities out there.

Maybe some of them are opportunities that you might be interested in for along term kind of thing.

There are definitely jobs out there and there's different opportunities available for people."

Rietmann tells me essential businesses are hiring?

Such as manufacturers or grocery stores.

And she says some of them are actually hiring more now than ever before.

On thursday starting at 10 ?m, work force development is hosting a facebook live event to provide you some resources and help if you need it to navigate through the process.

