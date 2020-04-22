Global  

Matt Hancock: UK at peak of Covid-19 outbreak

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock, making a statement to the Commons, said the NHS has “for the first time” more than 3,000 spare critical care beds.

He said: “That is more than three times more than we had at the start of this crisis.”

