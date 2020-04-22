Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'A disaster': Roche CEO's verdict on some COVID-19 antibody tests

'A disaster': Roche CEO's verdict on some COVID-19 antibody tests

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:06s - Published
'A disaster': Roche CEO's verdict on some COVID-19 antibody tests

'A disaster': Roche CEO's verdict on some COVID-19 antibody tests

Some blood tests being marketed to tell people if they have had the new coronavirus are a "disaster," Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan said on Wednesday.

Francis Maguire reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'A disaster': Roche CEO's verdict on some COVID-19 antibody tests

The head of a major drugmaker has called some blood tests for the new coronavirus a 'disaster'.

Roche CEO Severin Schwan made the claim on Wednesday (April 22), As the Swiss pharma giant confirmed its 2020 sales and profit outlook, partly thanks to rising demand for COVID-19 testing.

Roche is preparing to launch its own antibody test next month.

The blood tests are meant to show whether people exposed to the disease have developed antibodies that may give immunity.

Countries around the world hope such blood tests will guide efforts to restart their economies and keep healthcare workers safe.

Schwan said Roche had studied some existing products for reliability before rejecting them.

A false-positive result could lead to the mistaken conclusion that someone has immunity.

Besides calling the faulty tests a 'disaster', Schwan also said they were 'ethically very questionable'.

He declined to say which rival tests the company had studied.

Schwan promised Roche tests would be reliable.

As the firm had successfully found the antibody produced by the body after exposure to the virus.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

JoseAintza

Jose Silva RT @Reuters: 'A disaster': Roche CEO's verdict on some COVID-19 antibody tests https://t.co/N7HqSKQ85B https://t.co/yHxYnt2tQ7 3 minutes ago

Ashdracs

Ashdax RT @Reuters: 'A disaster': Roche CEO's verdict on some COVID-19 antibody tests https://t.co/VzsYpqZn6v https://t.co/7XHYt81ndf 4 minutes ago

mayasdolly

Maya's Dolly 'A disaster': Roche CEO's verdict on some COVID-19 antibody tests https://t.co/bMJL9HZpmE 10 minutes ago

GabyDore

Dude Gotta Go 'A disaster': Roche CEO's verdict on some COVID-19 antibody tests | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/4qIagO1YPk 15 minutes ago

GabyDore

Dude Gotta Go RT @chadterhune: 'A disaster': Roche CEO's verdict on some #COVID19 #antibody tests. 'These tests are not worth anything, or have very litt… 15 minutes ago

HCREPORT2019

HEALTHCARE REPORT 'A disaster': Roche CEO's verdict on some COVID-19 antibody tests... https://t.co/sIo4TsgZQ5 18 minutes ago

emopic

Emobileme Emo 'A disaster': Roche CEO's verdict on some COVID-19 antibody tests https://t.co/X5nWMllSvr 32 minutes ago

chadterhune

Chad Terhune 'A disaster': Roche CEO's verdict on some #COVID19 #antibody tests. 'These tests are not worth anything, or have ve… https://t.co/x93nttHLfF 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.