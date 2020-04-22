Tyson Foods to indefinitely stop production at largest pork plant

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Tyson Foods Inc plans to indefinitely suspend operations at its largest pork plant in the United States to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus, the company said on Wednesday, in the latest disruption to the country's food supply chain.

Colette Luke has more.

In the latest disruption to the country's food supply chain, Tyson Foods said on Wednesday it plans to indefinitely suspend operations at its largest pork plant in the United States.

The company said the plant in Waterloo, Iowa, which was already working at reduced capacity, would compensate its 2800 workers during the closure and invited them to come in later this week for coronavirus testing.

Group President of Tyson Fresh Meats Steve Stouffer said quote:” "The combination of worker absenteeism, COVID-19 cases and community concerns has resulted in our decision to stop production." He added that the closure means loss of a market outlet for farmers as the plant is a part of the larger supply chain.

Earlier this month, Tyson shut a hog slaughterhouse and Smithfield Foods, the world's biggest pork processor, also shut a U.S. plant indefinitely following cases of COVID-19 among employees.




