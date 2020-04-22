Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Drive-Thru Food Pantry Held At Dover International Speedway

Drive-Thru Food Pantry Held At Dover International Speedway

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Drive-Thru Food Pantry Held At Dover International Speedway
Alecia Reid reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Drive-Thru Food Pantry Held At Dover International Speedway

UPLAND, I'M JOE HOLDEN, CBS-3,"EYEWITNESS NEWS."OH, GREAT.DRIVE YOU THERE PANTRIES AREPOPPING UP ACROSS THE REGIONHELP THOSE IMPACTED BY THEPANDEMIC, LATEST AT THEMONSTER MILE, CARLOAD OFFAMILIES FAST-FOOD AT DOVERINTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY TODAY,TO GET FREE FOOD."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERALICIA REED WAS THERE, ASWELL.FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED.PEOPLE BEGAN ARRIVING AS EARLYAS 6:30 A.M.CARS LINED THE DOVERINTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY PARKINGLOT.NOT FOR THE EXCITEMENT OFSPEEDING RACE CARS OR THEADRENALINE FROM A CONCERT.A LOT OF PEOPLE OUT HERE, ALOT OF GROCERIES OUT THERE, ALOFT SMILING FACE.FOOD BANK, FULL FAILINGNEED.TWO DOZEN SERVICE MEMBERSJOINED FORCES WITH VOLUNTEERS,TO DISTRIBUTE MILK, CEREAL,FRUITS AND OTHER GROCERIES, TO2500 HOUSEHOLDS.THAT IS GOOD FEELING, IT ISGOOD.I LOVE BEING PART OF THIS, ILOVER HELPING AND SEEING THEPEOPLE GO THROUGH.AND SO MANY OF THEM ARE SOAPPRECIATIVE.THERE IS A GROPING NEED INTHE STATE.DELAWARE USUALLY PAYS ABOUT$1.5 MILLION A WEEK INUNEMPLOYMENT.LAST WEEK, THE STATE SHELLEDOUT 30 MILLION, AND INDICATOROF THE DIRE NEED FAMILIES AREFACING.ALL YEAR LONG THE FOOD BANKIS DISTRIBUTING FOOD UP ANDDOWN THE STATE THROUGH OURNETWORK OF FOOD PANTRIES,THROUGH SCHOOLS, DOINGCOMMUNITY POP-UP DISTRIBUTIONSSO WE'LL CONTINUE THAT WORKLOOK TO SEE IF WE CAN SCHEDULEADDITIONAL ONES IN MAY.NEXT DISTRIBUTION IS SETFOR FRIDAY AT SUSSEX CENTRALHIGH SCHOOL STARTING AT NOON.THEY ARE EXPECTING FAMILIES TOGET THERE EVEN SOONER, AND IFTHEY DO, THEY WILL START THEPROCESS EARLIER.REPORTING FROM DOVER,




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MariwStacia

stacia mariw RT @news5wcyb: Happening Today: Happy Tails is hosting a Drive Thru Pet Food Pantry to help provide dog food and cat food for pets in need.… 25 minutes ago

KeirChapman

Keir Chapman @sunyjefferson is working to keep students and staff fed during the #COVID19 pandemic. Watch @7NewsWatertown tonigh… https://t.co/I1tXRMFXfJ 38 minutes ago

mysuncoast

ABC7 Sarasota Do you need food? The Parrish Pantry Food Drive is happening right now! https://t.co/w397WPm7Ct 42 minutes ago

c3nepdx

C3 Church NE Portland C3 Food Pantry is open today 4/25 from 12-1pm. Free food boxes drive thru and pick up. #loveisnotshutdown… https://t.co/8qOMnT8U0V 53 minutes ago

i__pooteD

[email protected] RT @FOX2now: Fenton church serves community with drive-thru food pantry https://t.co/Sm63ML9eHI https://t.co/JaWcPhhMXf 2 hours ago

FOX2now

FOX2now Fenton church serves community with drive-thru food pantry https://t.co/Sm63ML9eHI https://t.co/JaWcPhhMXf 2 hours ago

mtrubidoux

mtrubidoux Happy Sabbath! Staying healthy is important now more than ever before. If you or someone you know are in need of gr… https://t.co/KoXEfrnRtU 3 hours ago

davidsonLj

Dave Davidson ‘Community-driven’ group hosting pop-up, drive-thru food pantry at two Carroll County sites https://t.co/gotHRD3srM https://t.co/jgboW8hREp 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.