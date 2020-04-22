Drive-Thru Food Pantry Held At Dover International Speedway Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:00s - Published 3 days ago Alecia Reid reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Drive-Thru Food Pantry Held At Dover International Speedway UPLAND, I'M JOE HOLDEN, CBS-3,"EYEWITNESS NEWS."OH, GREAT.DRIVE YOU THERE PANTRIES AREPOPPING UP ACROSS THE REGIONHELP THOSE IMPACTED BY THEPANDEMIC, LATEST AT THEMONSTER MILE, CARLOAD OFFAMILIES FAST-FOOD AT DOVERINTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY TODAY,TO GET FREE FOOD."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERALICIA REED WAS THERE, ASWELL.FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED.PEOPLE BEGAN ARRIVING AS EARLYAS 6:30 A.M.CARS LINED THE DOVERINTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY PARKINGLOT.NOT FOR THE EXCITEMENT OFSPEEDING RACE CARS OR THEADRENALINE FROM A CONCERT.A LOT OF PEOPLE OUT HERE, ALOT OF GROCERIES OUT THERE, ALOFT SMILING FACE.FOOD BANK, FULL FAILINGNEED.TWO DOZEN SERVICE MEMBERSJOINED FORCES WITH VOLUNTEERS,TO DISTRIBUTE MILK, CEREAL,FRUITS AND OTHER GROCERIES, TO2500 HOUSEHOLDS.THAT IS GOOD FEELING, IT ISGOOD.I LOVE BEING PART OF THIS, ILOVER HELPING AND SEEING THEPEOPLE GO THROUGH.AND SO MANY OF THEM ARE SOAPPRECIATIVE.THERE IS A GROPING NEED INTHE STATE.DELAWARE USUALLY PAYS ABOUT$1.5 MILLION A WEEK INUNEMPLOYMENT.LAST WEEK, THE STATE SHELLEDOUT 30 MILLION, AND INDICATOROF THE DIRE NEED FAMILIES AREFACING.ALL YEAR LONG THE FOOD BANKIS DISTRIBUTING FOOD UP ANDDOWN THE STATE THROUGH OURNETWORK OF FOOD PANTRIES,THROUGH SCHOOLS, DOINGCOMMUNITY POP-UP DISTRIBUTIONSSO WE'LL CONTINUE THAT WORKLOOK TO SEE IF WE CAN SCHEDULEADDITIONAL ONES IN MAY.NEXT DISTRIBUTION IS SETFOR FRIDAY AT SUSSEX CENTRALHIGH SCHOOL STARTING AT NOON.THEY ARE EXPECTING FAMILIES TOGET THERE EVEN SOONER, AND IFTHEY DO, THEY WILL START THEPROCESS EARLIER.REPORTING FROM DOVER,





