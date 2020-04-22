Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prince Louis’ rainbow tribute featured in new birthday pictures

Prince Louis’ rainbow tribute featured in new birthday pictures

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Prince Louis’ rainbow tribute featured in new birthday pictures

Prince Louis’ rainbow tribute featured in new birthday pictures

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s younger son Prince Louis has been photographed to mark his second birthday – making a rainbow tribute poster.

Children across the UK have been creating rainbow pictures to put in their windows as a symbol of hope during the coronavirus lockdown.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

loonietart

Jen RT @itvnews: Prince Louis’ rainbow tribute featured in new birthday pictures https://t.co/OBeyNysmQr https://t.co/QP3l1aoWec 37 seconds ago

magnoliapr

Magnolia PR RT @BritishVogue: Captured by the Duchess of Cambridge earlier this month - showing the young prince creating a rainbow hand print painting… 46 seconds ago

itvnews

ITV News Prince Louis’ rainbow tribute featured in new birthday pictures https://t.co/OBeyNysmQr https://t.co/QP3l1aoWec 4 minutes ago

SarahC0001

SARAH Coronavirus: Prince Louis' rainbow tribute in second birthday pictures https://t.co/R968m09h9G 5 minutes ago

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ BREAKING: Coronavirus: Prince Louis' rainbow tribute in second birthday pictures: The young prince, who turns two o… https://t.co/eAxdNxSema 8 minutes ago

GodricBeaufort

Rudolph RT @STVNews: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s son Prince Louis has been photographed to mark his second birthday – making a rainbow trib… 8 minutes ago

daveroyaldj

Dave Royal 🎧 Prince Louis' rainbow tribute in second birthday pictures https://t.co/WJ3hCZCT3q 9 minutes ago

BritishVogue

British Vogue Captured by the Duchess of Cambridge earlier this month - showing the young prince creating a rainbow hand print pa… https://t.co/LeMyBPaUXk 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.