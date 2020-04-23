Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Pandemic: WHO warns 'Virus is here to stay with us for long' | Oneindia News

Coronavirus Pandemic: WHO warns 'Virus is here to stay with us for long' | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Coronavirus Pandemic: WHO warns 'Virus is here to stay with us for long' | Oneindia News

Coronavirus Pandemic: WHO warns 'Virus is here to stay with us for long' | Oneindia News

As the entire world battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, with more than 25 lakh people infected across the world and more than 1.8 lakh dead...The world Health Organisation has warned that the Virus is here to stay with us all for a long time and that most countries were still in the early stages of tackling the pandemic.

WHO chief said some countries that thought they had the new coronavirus under control were witnessing a resurgence in cases, while there were troubling upward trends in Africa and the Americas.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ana_comneno

Ana Comnena RT @AFP: The new coronavirus pandemic could severely disrupt access to anti-malaria nets and drugs in sub-Saharan Africa, the World Health… 3 minutes ago

CricBollyBuzz

Bollywood Buzz🇮🇳 #StayHomeStaySafe RT @AFP: Bitterly divided EU leaders will try to hammer out a huge coronavirus rescue package, as the WHO warned the pandemic is far from o… 43 minutes ago

GlobalPandemics

GlobalPandemic.NET COVID-ALERT: Coronavirus Second Wave Could Happen If Lockdowns Are Lifted, Warns WHO Chief: 'The Virus Remains Extr… https://t.co/tPJXbc33bk 45 minutes ago

odnewsonline

Snooky Grawls #WHO warns malaria deaths could double during virus #pandemic https://t.co/MXXDMkaaUQ #newsupdate #coronavirus 53 minutes ago

AFPphoto

AFP Photo #Coronavirus #COVID19 EU haggles over virus rescue deal as WHO warns pandemic far from over #AFP… https://t.co/zpF98rMJrQ 1 hour ago

Vivek94890637

Vivek UN chief warns of risks to asylum seekers from closed borders, and governments eroding freedoms under guise of viru… https://t.co/zg796U43WG 2 hours ago

nkrancher

Cyrus The Great @JudgeUnruly @FreckledLiberty 130 million people could be on the brink of starvation because of these lockdowns. th… https://t.co/3ykoF2dJDU 2 hours ago

lemontitty877

Lemontitty877 @OneSpeciesReal @NFritanga Remember when I said the depression would kill more people than the virus, I remember https://t.co/trs5lBpAEa 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.