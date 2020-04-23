Shannon Sharpe: 'I'm taking Tua #1, I believe he has an impressive, extensive portfolio Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:37s - Published now Shannon Sharpe: 'I'm taking Tua #1, I believe he has an impressive, extensive portfolio Ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft, Shannon Sharpe discuss where he would draft QB Tua Tagovailoa. Shannon believes Tua is the best QB in this year's draft and would take him with the first pick. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this LaQuan Lambert Mood: Whatever Shannon Sharpe said before taking this selfie ... https://t.co/tXwPg3FzG2 3 days ago