Gov. Cuomo Responds To McConnell's Call To Bankrupt New York, End 'Blue State Bailouts' Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 05:38s - Published now Gov. Cuomo Responds To McConnell's Call To Bankrupt New York, End 'Blue State Bailouts' Gov. Andrew Cuomo used his daily COVID-19 status update to respond to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's push to let state governments declare bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic rather than receive more federal funding. 0

