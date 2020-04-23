Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Car Insurance Credits - 4/23/20

Car Insurance Credits - 4/23/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
Car Insurance Credits - 4/23/20
Insurance companies could be giving money back to drivers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Car Insurance Credits - 4/23/20

Tested.

// insurance companies could be giving money back to drivers, instead of sending a higher bill.

// the mississippi insurance department says drivers will receive credits totaling more than 60 million dollars.

13 auto insurers filed requests with the state insurance department.

// commissioner mike chaney approved the premium reductions.

// he says it makes sense to provide the discount while people are sheltering-in- place and working from home.

// we will have a list of the insurance companies on our website, wcbi dot com.

//




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.