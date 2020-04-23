Car Insurance Credits - 4/23/20

Tested.

// insurance companies could be giving money back to drivers, instead of sending a higher bill.

// the mississippi insurance department says drivers will receive credits totaling more than 60 million dollars.

13 auto insurers filed requests with the state insurance department.

// commissioner mike chaney approved the premium reductions.

// he says it makes sense to provide the discount while people are sheltering-in- place and working from home.

// we will have a list of the insurance companies on our website, wcbi dot com.

