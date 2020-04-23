Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus In New Jersey: State Just Short Of 100,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus In New Jersey: State Just Short Of 100,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 37:09s - Published
Coronavirus In New Jersey: State Just Short Of 100,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus In New Jersey: State Just Short Of 100,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Gov.

Phil Murphy gave an update on the state's fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus in New Jersey on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Earthunderglass

Earth Underglass RT @shaunking: Just learned that my hometown of Brooklyn has had more deaths from the coronavirus, a total of at least 3,540, than every si… 45 seconds ago

shaunking

Shaun King Just learned that my hometown of Brooklyn has had more deaths from the coronavirus, a total of at least 3,540, than… https://t.co/lj3kaXmMPJ 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.