Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Criticizes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Suggestion New York Declare Bankruptcy

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Gov.

Andrew Cuomo blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday after McConnell suggested that instead of states getting bailouts, they go bankrupt; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

