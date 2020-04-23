Global  

The States Where COVID-19 Has Destroyed The Most Jobs

The coronavirus outbreak has led to over 839,000 confirmed cases and over 46,000 deaths in the US so far.

And according to Business Insider, the pandemic has also committed absolute mayhem on the US economy.

Between March 15 and April 18, more than 26 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits.

Over 3 million Californians have filed for unemployment since the middle of March.

And in six other states — New York, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan — the five-week cumulative total stands over 1 million.

Hawaii's workers were hardest hit in terms of the percentage of its total workforce: 25.7%.

South Dakota has seen the least impact, at 6%.

