Steelers Top Targets for Day 2 of the NFL Draft

Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 02:01s - Published
Steelers Top Targets for Day 2 of the NFL Draft
NFL DRAFT POST SHOW
Tweets about this

NinoOlivier15

Nino Olivier This board fell fairly well for the #Steelers outside of Wills going to Cleveland and Queen going to Baltimore. Sti… https://t.co/KWzcBxBW75 41 minutes ago

Steelers_MBL

MBL Steelers Week 8: We crawl back to 4-4 on the season, heading into the bye week after beating the Browns 26-6. Sweet throws 3… https://t.co/beIeo3vb6K 3 hours ago

ZoneX74

Mike Burnside @glisan_zack @steelers @BordasLaw @LeVeonBell Oh wait, he was 2nd in pass targets, but 1st in receptions among all… https://t.co/hxGwS6EJL9 5 hours ago

RHenry23

Ryan Henry @Alex_Kozora Who are some day 3 targets you really like for the Steelers? 7 hours ago

JTaillon19

Jameson Taillon Talk to me about the NFL draft! Favorite sleepers? Big 1st rd surprises? Texans and Steelers targets? (The 2 squads I follow closest). 11 hours ago

TimBenzPGH

Tim Benz RT @TribSports: For First Call, @TimBenzPgh is talkin’ hockey in a bubble. Just different bubbles. https://t.co/B7V5CdWh4T 13 hours ago

TribSports

Tribune-ReviewSports For First Call, @TimBenzPgh is talkin’ hockey in a bubble. Just different bubbles. https://t.co/B7V5CdWh4T 13 hours ago

TimBenzPGH

Tim Benz RT @TribSports: First Call with @TimBenzPgh: Pittsburgh as #NHL return city?; Some underrated potential #Steelers draft targets https://t.c… 15 hours ago

