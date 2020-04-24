JPL Creates Prototype Ventilator To Treat Coronavirus Patients Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:55s - Published now JPL Creates Prototype Ventilator To Treat Coronavirus Patients With every state scrambling for ventilators, Pasadena's Jet Propulsion Laboratory announced Thursday that it has invented a prototype ventilator that can easily be mass produced. 0

